Regular Israeli Attacks on Syria Only Possible Due to US Backing - Damascus

Syrian air defences repulsed several Israeli missiles in a night-time strike against multiple targets in Damascus Friday night, with military sources telling media that most of the missiles were destroyed prior to reaching their targets.

Regular Israeli attacks against Syria are only possible due to US support, Syria's Foreign Ministry has announced.

In a statement published Saturday, the Ministry said it had dispatched letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the chief of the UN Security Council in connection with Friday night's unprovoked attack on Damascus.

Earlier, Syrian media reported that Israeli jets had fired several missiles toward the vicinity of Damascus late on Friday night, and that most of the missiles were shot down. On Saturday, a military source said that the Damascus International Airport had been targeted in the strikes, and that a warehouse at the airport had been damaged. Later, a Ministry of Transport source said that traffic at the airport was not affected by the strikes.

Syrian media later published multiple videos showing enemy missiles being shot down.

The sounds of blasts were first heard in the Syrian capital around 11:30 pm, and continued into early Saturday.

Friday night's airstrikes were the first since an Israeli attack on Christmas Day, in which at least three Syrian soldiers were wounded and an ammunition depot near Damascus destroyed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW