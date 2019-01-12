WATCH Syrian Army Repel Israeli Attack on Damascus

The airstrike comes after Israeli warplanes conducted a similar attack against Syria on 25 December, destroying an ammunition depot near the capital Damascus.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has published a video in which it says the country's air defence systems intercept missiles launched by Israeli warplanes.

Earlier, the state-run news agency cited a military source as saying that Israeli jets fired several missiles towards the vicinity of Damascus, and that most of the missiles were successfully shot down.

According to the source, the airstrikes nevertheless caused damage to a warehouse at Damascus International Airport, which continued work following the strike.

The airstrike came after Israeli Air Force planes staged a similar attack on Syria on 25 December, when at least three Syrian Army soldiers were wounded and an ammunition depot near Damascus destroyed.

At the time, Syrian air defence systems also managed to intercept most of the missiles which SANA reported were launched by Israeli warplanes from Lebanese air space.

READ MORE: Syrian Air Defences Respond to Enemy Attack, Down Several Targets — Reports

Commenting on the 25 December strike, the Syrian Foreign Ministry, in turn, accused Israel of exacerbating the ongoing war in Syria and hampering the government's efforts to fight terrorism.

In a message to the UN Secretary-General, the Foreign Ministry said, in particular, that the Israeli airstrike would not have taken place if it was not for what it described as "unlimited" US support for Israel.