Zarif Slams Upcoming International Summit on Middle East as 'Anti-Iran Circus'

"Reminder to host/participants of anti-Iran conference: those who attended last US anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever. Polish Govt [government] can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII [World War II], it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus," Zarif posted on Twitter.
Asian, African, European, and Middle Eastern states are expected to participate in the summit.
The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns over supposed Iran threat.
On Thursday, Pompeo revealed Washington's plans to continue toughening sanctions against Iran until the country changed its policies that "threaten the United States and the international community."
