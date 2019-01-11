Register
09:45 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij

    US Starts Withdrawal of Military Hardware From Syria 'for Security Reasons'

    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    On 19 December, President Donald Trump declared victory over Daesh* terrorists in Syria and announced his decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from the Middle Eastern country.

    A US defence official stated on Friday that the American military had removed some military hardware from Syria amid reports that the withdrawal is under way.

    "I can confirm the movement of equipment from Syria. For security reasons, I am not going to provide further details at this time", the official was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: US Troops to Withdraw From Syria, Continue Anti-Daesh Fight

    The remarks came after CNN cited a Trump administration official familiar with the situation as saying that "some [US] cargo has already moved" from Syria.

    The reported developments followed a report published by London-based news website Middle East Eye about US National Security Adviser John Bolton's proposal to withdraw American troops from a position near the Iraqi and Jordanian border, which is seen as a bulwark against alleged Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

    The Middle East Eye quoted an unnamed Turkish official as saying that Bolton handed the document to Turkish officials and visited Ankara earlier this week to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal. US officials did not comment on the report.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: US Troops to Withdraw From Syria, Continue Anti-Daesh Fight

    Earlier, Bolton reportedly told Turkish officials that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent article on the US troop pullout was wrong and offensive.

    In a think piece published by The New York Times on 7 January, Erdogan described Trump's move to withdraw US forces from Syria as "the right call", but noted that the pullout must be planned "carefully".

    Previously, Erdogan, while commenting on Bolton's statement pertaining to a possible Turkish operation against Kurdish forces, criticised him by saying that Turkey could never compromise on the issue of the Kurdish YPG militia, as, according to the president, they had never actually fought against Daesh.

    READ MORE: Scholar Doubts US Will Withdraw All Forces From Syria' in 3-4 Years

    The developments came after US President Donald Trump tweeted that his move to withdraw American troops from Syria was right, and that the US military will be returning home "with victory" over Daesh.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    'US Will Not Withdraw From Syria or Middle East at all' - Scholar
    On 19 December, the White House announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria within the next several months, a move that Trump claimed can be explained by the fact that American forces had implemented their task of obliterating Daesh in the Arab country.

    The decision was slammed by some US officials and prompted two resignations: US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, who announced that his views were no longer aligned with Trump's, and Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the US coalition in Syria.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State),  a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Confusion Around US Withdrawal From Syria Undermines US Credibility' - Army Gen
    US Withdrawal From Syria May Be Long, Bases Transfer Unlikely - Turkish Lawmaker
    Turkey Vows to Start Offensive in E Euphrates if US Pullout From Syria Stalled
    Turkey Repeats Call on US to Withdraw Kurdish YPG From Manbij, Syria
    Tags:
    pullout, military equipment, withdrawal, troops, Daesh, John Bolton, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok