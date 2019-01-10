Iraq to Probe Alleged Visits of Country's Delegations to Israel - Reports

"The head of the Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Habousi, decreed that a committee made of security and defence and international affairs [committees' representatives] be formed to investigate the statements about Iraqi delegations' visits to Israel," a source in the Iraqi parliament said, as quoted by Al-Sumaria TV channel.
Like the majority of Arab states, Iraq had long opposed the existence of the state of Israel, refusing to have diplomatic relations with the country. Technically, the two countries are currently at war, as no formal peace agreement was reached after the war of 1973, when Iraq aligned with other Arab states to attack Israel.
