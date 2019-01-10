Iran to Soon Propel Two Satellites Amid US Sanctions Threats - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that his country would launch two satellites using domestic launch vehicles in the near future.

"Today, our rockets are defensive means and a source of our pride. We will send two new satellites into space using domestically made rockets in the coming weeks," Rouhani said during a commemorative ceremony dedicated to the death of former Iranian President Ali Akbar Rafsanjani.

The president made his statement amid rising concerns of some countries that Iran's rocket launches use ballistic missile technology. Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran would face economic and diplomatic consequences if it carried out three scheduled space launches in the coming months.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that Iran's rocket launches do not violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which pertains to the country's nuclear program.

Tehran recently made significant progress in its space program with the launch of its Simorgh Satellite Launch Vehicle in July 2017. The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France in a joint statement condemned the launch, saying it contravened the UN Security Council resolution.