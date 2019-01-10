Drone Attack on Military Parade Kills at Least 6 Yemeni Soldiers - Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least six Yemeni servicemen were killed and 14 more injured as a result of a drone attack on a military parade at the Al Anad military air base in Yemen's governorate of Lahij carried out by the Houthi rebels, a source in the administration told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data on the Houthis' explosive-laden UAV attack, six soldiers were killed and 14 injured," the source said Thursday.

The source also added that Lahij Governor Ahmad Abdullah Turki and other military commanders were among those injured in the incident.

The comments come after earlier on Thursday, Al Masira, a broadcaster run by the rebel Houthi movement, reported that the Houthis' unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had conducted an attack targeting "invaders" and "mercenaries" at the Al Anad military air base.

Following the reports, a source in the administration of Lahij Governorate told Sputnik that Chief of Staff of Yemen Abdullah Nakhi, his deputy Saleh Zindani as well as the head of the military intelligence of the country, Mohamed Tamah, were injured in the attack.

Yemen has long been engulfed in a state of war between the internationally backed government and the Houthi rebels.