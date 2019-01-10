Pompeo Presses Iraqi Kurds to Maintain Dialogue With Central Government

"The Secretary emphasized strong US support for continued dialogue between the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] and the central government in Baghdad," a Department of State readout of the meeting said. "He also discussed the recent territorial defeat of ISIS [Islamic State] in Syria."
Pompeo is on a tour of the Middle East which is intended to reassure US allies and partner nations of a continued American commitment to battle remnants of Daesh and contain Iran following the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, according to US officials.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
