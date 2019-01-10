Pompeo Presses Iraqi Kurds to Maintain Dialogue With Central Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cooperation and dialogue between the Kurdish government in Northern Iraq and authorities in Baghdad is essential to maintain security following the territorial defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in a meeting on Wednesday.

"The Secretary emphasized strong US support for continued dialogue between the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] and the central government in Baghdad," a Department of State readout of the meeting said. "He also discussed the recent territorial defeat of ISIS [Islamic State] in Syria."

Pompeo underscored the value of our strategic relationship with Iraq and longstanding US friendship with Iraqi Kurds, which he called "vital for ensuring mutual security and regional stability," the readout added.

Pompeo is on a tour of the Middle East which is intended to reassure US allies and partner nations of a continued American commitment to battle remnants of Daesh and contain Iran following the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, according to US officials.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.