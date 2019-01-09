Five British Servicemen Killed After Shelling by Terrorists in Syria - Reports

Five British servicemen were killed by a missile launched by Daesh* terrorists in Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, al-Watan newspaper reported, quoting local sources.
According to the sources, the British soldiers were part of the international coalition contingent operating in the area.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
