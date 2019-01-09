Five British Servicemen Killed After Shelling by Terrorists in Syria - Reports

Five British servicemen were killed in shelling by Daesh terrorist group in Syrian Deir ez-Zor province, media reported citing local sources.

Five British servicemen were killed by a missile launched by Daesh* terrorists in Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, al-Watan newspaper reported, quoting local sources.

"Five British servicemen died when a Daesh rocket hit them in the village of al-Shaaf, several others were injured,” the newspaper cited local sources.

According to the sources, the British soldiers were part of the international coalition contingent operating in the area.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.