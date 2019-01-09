Tehran Confirms Reports of US Citizen's Arrest in Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi confirmed Wednesday that Michael White, a 46-year-old US citizen, has been arrested in the country.
The spokesman has not specified the charges for his arrest.
READ MORE: Ottawa, Beijing Discuss Issue of Canadians Detained in China — Reports
The information about his arrest was first published by The New York Times earlier in the week.
CNN also cited Michael White's wife Lupe White as saying that the last time she saw his husband was on July 9, and on July 10, he sent her a message in which he wrote that he was on a business trip that would last for two weeks.
