Tehran Confirms Reports of US Citizen's Arrest in Iran

The day before, CNN reported citing Michael White's mother that the US Navy veteran was imprisoned in Iran in July 2018 after he made a trip to the Middle Eastern state to meet his girlfriend.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi confirmed Wednesday that Michael White, a 46-year-old US citizen, has been arrested in the country.

The spokesman has not specified the charges for his arrest.

READ MORE: Ottawa, Beijing Discuss Issue of Canadians Detained in China — Reports

The information about his arrest was first published by The New York Times earlier in the week.

© AFP 2018 / NICOLAS TUCAT Russian Billionaire Rybolovlev Detained at Request of Monaco Prosecutors - Reports

Shortly after the reports, CNN interviewed Michael White's mother, Joanne White. She said that she was approached by the US State Department three weeks ago and informed that her son has been held in an Iranian jail since July 2018. According to Ms White, her son traveled to Iran to meet with his Iranian girlfriend.

CNN also cited Michael White's wife Lupe White as saying that the last time she saw his husband was on July 9, and on July 10, he sent her a message in which he wrote that he was on a business trip that would last for two weeks.