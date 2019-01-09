Muslim Group Reportedly Sues Maryland Lawmakers for 'No Boycott of Israel' Order

In October 2017, the US state of Maryland adopted an executive order that obligated contractors to present evidence showing they don't boycott Israel, according to the Baltimore Sun.

A Muslim civil rights group has brought a suit on Wednesday against the state of Maryland seeking to stop authorities from implementing an executive order that prohibits state agencies signing business contracts with companies boycotting Israel, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, under the name of a former state lawmaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, Syed Saqib Ali, sued Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and state Attorney General Brian Frosh in federal court.

According to Ali, the lawmakers violated First and Fourteenth Amendment rights when they adopted a 2017 executive order that demanded from all businesses that hold state contracts to guarantee that they will not boycott Israel.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Hogan hasn't yet commented on the situation, while the spokesman of Frosh's administration said the attorney general hadn't seen the complaint as of Wednesday morning.