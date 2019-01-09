Muslim Group Reportedly Sues Maryland Lawmakers for 'No Boycott of Israel' Order

A Muslim civil rights group has brought a suit on Wednesday against the state of Maryland seeking to stop authorities from implementing an executive order that prohibits state agencies signing business contracts with companies boycotting Israel, the Baltimore Sun reported.
READ MORE: US State of Maryland Challenges Legality of Trump Acting Attorney General Pick
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, under the name of a former state lawmaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, Syed Saqib Ali, sued Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and state Attorney General Brian Frosh in federal court.
The Baltimore Sun reported that Hogan hasn't yet commented on the situation, while the spokesman of Frosh's administration said the attorney general hadn't seen the complaint as of Wednesday morning.
All comments
Show new comments (0)