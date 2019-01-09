Register
13:48 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    From left, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and national security adviser John Bolton attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington. U.S., May 17, 2018

    Zarif Likens Pompeo, Bolton to 'Psychotic Stalkers' Over Iran 'Obsession'

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed US allies that Washington would 'redouble' its pressure on Iran, while Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran's alleged "quest for deliverable nuclear weapons" remained a threat to the region.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commented on Pompeo and Bolton's recent statements about Iran, blasting the US officials' behaviour and comparing it to that of "stalkers."

    "While ordinarily it might be flattering, @SecPompeo's and @AmbJohnBolton's pure obsession with Iran is more and more like the behaviour of persistently failing psychotic stalkers," Zarif quipped in a tweet.

    According to the Iranian top diplomat, US Iran policy had substituted "a real foreign policy" with an unhealthy "obsession" and "phobia" against Tehran.

    Mike Pompeo
    © AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb
    Pompeo: US Redoubles Diplomatic and Commercial Efforts to Put Pressure on Iran
    Earlier, at a meeting with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi as part of a multi-country tour of the Middle East, Pompeo stressed that the US would be "redoubling not only our diplomatic but our commercial efforts to put real pressure on Iran," and called Tehran a threat to the region comparable only to Daesh (ISIS)*.

    On Sunday, at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton accused Iran of posing a "threat" to the Middle East via its so-called "quest for deliverable nuclear weapons."

    Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a landmark 2015 treaty on Iran's nuclear weapons program, in May 2018, slapping Tehran with several rounds of increasingly severe sanctions. The move prompted the deal's other signatories, including Iran, Russia, China, and several European powers, to scramble to try and save the deal.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iran Not Going to Wait for EU to Develop Ways to Bypass US Sanctions - Zarif
    Iran Sanctions Won’t Clear EU ‘Responsibility For Harbouring Terrorists’ - Zarif
    'Perhaps Withdraw From Planet Earth?' Iran's Zarif Mocks US, Israeli UNESCO Exit
    Iranian FM Zarif: Too Early to Analyze US Exit From Syria
    Tags:
    response, foreign policy, obsession, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Javad Zarif, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse