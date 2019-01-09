Zarif Likens Pompeo, Bolton to 'Psychotic Stalkers' Over Iran 'Obsession'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commented on Pompeo and Bolton's recent statements about Iran, blasting the US officials' behaviour and comparing it to that of "stalkers."
"While ordinarily it might be flattering, @SecPompeo's and @AmbJohnBolton's pure obsession with Iran is more and more like the behaviour of persistently failing psychotic stalkers," Zarif quipped in a tweet.
In effect, US is substituting a real foreign policy with Iran- obsession and —phobia.
According to the Iranian top diplomat, US Iran policy had substituted "a real foreign policy" with an unhealthy "obsession" and "phobia" against Tehran.
On Sunday, at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton accused Iran of posing a "threat" to the Middle East via its so-called "quest for deliverable nuclear weapons."
Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a landmark 2015 treaty on Iran's nuclear weapons program, in May 2018, slapping Tehran with several rounds of increasingly severe sanctions. The move prompted the deal's other signatories, including Iran, Russia, China, and several European powers, to scramble to try and save the deal.
