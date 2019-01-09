Three Syrians Killed in Explosion of Anti-Tank Mine Left by Daesh - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and five were injured as a result of explosion of an anti-tank mine planted by the militants of the Daesh* terrorist group in the Syrian province of Hama, the SANA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The publication said, citing a source in the Hama police, that the blast had occurred near the settlement of Tal Maraga in the eastern part of Hama province on the border with Aleppo province.

The source noted that all those injured had been sent to the hospital in the nearby city of Al-Salamiyah.

Such incidents in Syria became quite frequent, as terrorists planted many explosive devices when leaving settlements under the pressure from the Syrian army.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.