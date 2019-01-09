Three Syrians Killed in Explosion of Anti-Tank Mine Left by Daesh - Reports

The publication said, citing a source in the Hama police, that the blast had occurred near the settlement of Tal Maraga in the eastern part of Hama province on the border with Aleppo province.
Such incidents in Syria became quite frequent, as terrorists planted many explosive devices when leaving settlements under the pressure from the Syrian army.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
