Register
22:39 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Central square of the Syrian city of Afrin

    Turkish Governing Party's Spokesman: Ankara is Kurds' Only Friend

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Omer Celik, the spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governing Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP), on Tuesday rejected claims that Turkey was a threat to Kurds and said that Turkey was the Kurds' "only friend."

    "No one can teach the Republic of Turkey lessons about protecting our Kurdish brothers. The Republic of Turkey is the biggest, even the only friend of the Kurds", Celik told reporters, as quoted by Anadolu.

    He then rejected any accusations leveled at Turkey and concerns over its treatment of Kurds.

    "Those who tell Turkey 'don't touch Kurds' should look in the mirror and remember their oppression of Kurds", Celik emphasized.

    READ MORE: Turkey Promises to 'Bury' Kurds in New Syrian Ops Amid US Withdrawal — Reports

    The spokesman went on to say that Turkey was ready to cooperate with the United States, qualifying US interactions with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, as a "great failure."

    Turkish soldiers hold their positions with their artillery pieces, bottom, on a hilltop in the outskirts of Suruc, at the Turkey-Syria border, overlooking Kobani, Syria, background, during fighting between Syrian Kurds and the militants of Islamic State group, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    US Seeks to Prevent Turkey From 'Slaughtering' Kurds in Syria - Pompeo
    His remark followed recent statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who cited "the importance of ensuring that the Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds" after US troops withdrawal from Syria, and US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who voiced need to ensure that Turkey would not attack Syrian Kurdish forces following the withdrawal.

    Both Pompeo and Bolton are aware that the PKK is a terrorist group, Celik stressed.

    READ MORE: Syrian Kurds Vow to Fight 'to Death' in Event of New Turkish Op in Syria — SDF

    In December 2018, US President Donald Trump said that the US forces, with their numbers amounting to around 2,000, would leave Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there. Later, the White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said that the US began withdrawing troops from Syria, but a victory over Daesh did not mean the end to the existence of the coalition.

    Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US support of Syrian Kurdish fighters, who have been also controlling Syrian territories, as Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish units as part of the outlawed separatist PKK.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Kurds in N Iraq Torture Children Suspected of Affiliation With Daesh – HRW
    Erdogan Calls Bolton's Remark on Kurdish Militias 'Serious Mistake'
    Erdogan's Spokesman Slams US Claims of Turkey Targeting Kurds as 'Irrational'
    SDF Commander Says Deal With Damascus on Kurdish Autonomy 'Inevitable' – Reports
    Tags:
    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Mike Pompeo, Omer Celik, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse