Over 50,000 Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Jeopardized by Storm Norma - UNHCR

"UNHCR and partners estimate that approximately 850 informal settlements, hosting 50,000 refugees, are at risk of flooding. The response is coordinated by the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNHCR, in close cooperation with affected municipalities", the report read.
According to the UNHCR, the camps suffered the most damage as a result of heavy rains, snowfalls and winds.
"Efforts to pump out water accumulating in informal tented settlements in the Bekaa are ongoing. It has proved to be a challenging task as water keeps pouring back due to the fact that some informal settlements are located below the level of the road and continuous rainfall continues to accumulate. Both in the North and the Bekaa, alternative sites have been identified to accommodate families affected by the storms", UNHCR said, adding that some of the refugees have been sheltered in nearby schools and mosques.
A heavy storm dubbed Norma hit Lebanon at the end of last week seriously damaging 66 and completely destroying 15 refugee camps.
