Syria Should Undertake Number of Measures to Return to Arab League - Cairo

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Damascus should implement a number of measures on the political settlement of the domestic crisis in order to reinstate its membership in the Arab League, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday.

"I believe that the Syrian government should take a number of measures that will allow it to return to the Arab League", Sameh Shoukry said at a press conference.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Arrive in Northwestern Provinces to Repel Nusra Attacks — Reports

Such measures include political settlement in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as the settlement under the auspices of the UN special envoy on Syria in Geneva, according to the official.

The Egyptian foreign minister also noted that he has no information about the possible participation of Syria in the upcoming Arab League summit.

"Such a decision should be made by the Council of the Arab League, and then approved at the highest level … As of now, the situation [on the reinstatement of Syria in the organization] remains unchanged", Shoukry added.

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki OPCW Sends Experts to Syria to Collect Data on Alleged Chemical Attack in Aleppo

A diplomatic source from a member state of the organisation told Sputnik last week that the Arab League was preparing a resolution that will readmit Syria to the regional bloc, which could be discussed as soon as this month.

Lebanon will host the league's summit on January 19-20. Its foreign minister has reportedly been lobbying among member states to invite Syria back after its membership was suspended in 2011, but the final decision was put off until the next meeting in Tunisia.