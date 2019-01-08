Blast at Southern Yemen Market Claims 2 Lives, Injures 10 – Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A blast at a market in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan killed two people on Tuesday, while 10 others were injured, a source in the local provincial government told Sputnik.

"As a result of the blast, two people from the [Security Belt militant] forces were killed, around 10 were injured, including civilians", the source said.

An improvised explosive device was detonated while the Security Belt patrol was passing through the local market in the centre of the town of Al Mahfad, according to the source.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The country has been embroiled in a war since 2015, with the predominantly Shia Houthi movement fighting against government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Had, who is backed by the Saudi-led coalition. However, earlier in December, during UN-led consultations in Sweden, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire in the port city of Hodeidah.