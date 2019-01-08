Israeli Security Forces Detain Terrorist Who Killed Two Soldiers Near Givat Asaf

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Security Forces have captured a militant who murdered two IDF soldiers during the shooting near Givat Asaf crossing north of Jerusalem on 13 December, Israel Police National Spokesman to the foreign Media Micky Rosenfeld said on Tuesday.

"Yamam CT operations capture wanted terrorist Aatzam Barguti, behind the attack at Givat Asaf bus stop when 2 soldiers were murdered on 13.12", Rosenfeld wrote on Twitter.

The statement referred to December 13 shooting attack, during which two Israel Defence Forces (IDF) servicemen were killed by Palestinians near a stop at 60th roadway, close to Givat Asaf crossing. The shooting occurred not far from the Israeli settlement of Ofra, where Palestinian militants injured seven Israelis, having opened fire at them, in December.

Addressing the assault, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on said that it was only a matter of time until the murderer was found.