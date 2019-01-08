Hearing for Murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Karlov Starts in Ankara

The hearing takes place in a small hall at the Palace of Justice. Apart from several journalists and civilians, many police officers and lawyers are present at the hearing. The judge started from reading out the passport data of the defendants and asking them about their marital status and profession.
There are a total of 18 defendants, including a woman. Four of the defendants participate in the hearing by video link from prisons in different regions of Turkey, where they are kept in custody.
READ MORE: Turkish Prosecution Seeks Justice for Slain Russian Envoy Karlov — Reports
Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition called "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveller" in Ankara on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.
All comments
Show new comments (0)