Register
03:26 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Syrian Army in Daraa Province on the border with Jordan

    Syrian Army Arrive in Northwestern Provinces to Repel Nusra Attacks - Reports

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 70

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Additional forces of the Syrian army arrive in the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama and are ready to repel the attacks of the terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham group (former Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), the pro-government Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported on Monday, citing local sources.

    "Syrian army forces from military units in the south and in the centre of the country arrive in the north and north-west of Hama Province and south-east of Idlib Province, while other military convoys move north and north-east of Aleppo province," local sources told the newspaper.

    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria
    © Photo : Press Service of the President of Syria
    Kremlin Confirms Information on Syrian Army Taking Control of Manbij
    The sources added that the army in Aleppo and its neighbourhood is fully prepared "for any confrontation with Nusra, after it seized control all the points on the line of contact with the army."

    According to the sources, Nusra terrorists intend to escalate tensions by shelling residential areas of Aleppo and conducting other provocations.

    The publication also reported that the Syrian army reinforced its positions in the areas of the cities of Tall Rifat and Manbij in the province of Aleppo, and also blocked all the loopholes through which the militants tried to penetrate the positions of government troops.

    According to media reports, Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorists established control over the city of Atarib in the Syrian province of Aleppo and the international highway leading to the border with Turkey.

    On Sunday, Nusra terrorists established complete control over the city of Atarib, main opposition outpost in the western part of Aleppo Province located on the highway leading to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, sources close to the opposition National Liberation Front told the newspaper.

    A Syrian shepherd herds his flock, as he passes in front of a newly installed U.S. position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    SDF Backs Syrian Army's Entry Into Manbij Amid Turkish Threat - Spokeswoman
    According to the publication's sources, Nusra completely blocked all the routes and passages connecting the western part of the province of Aleppo with its northern part, in order to prevent the arrival of additional opposition forces.

    Nusra concentrated its forces around the city of Arihah on the Aleppo-Latakia highway, putting forward an ultimatum to the militants Ahrar al-Sham and Suqour al-Sham to leave the city within 48 hours. The newspaper noted that in the event of the seizure of the city, the terrorists will control a significant part of the Aleppo-Latakia highway. At the same time, the terrorists of the group surrounded the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man in the province of Idlib, held by the opposition, the newspaper noted.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Stations Along Western Border of Manbij Region — Correspondent

    The newspaper's sources noted the "official silence" of the Turkish side and the lack of coverage in the Turkish media of what is happening in northern Syria, including the squeeze-out of the militants of the Nour al-Din al-Zenki group sponsored by Ankara. This may mean that Ankara accepted everything that Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham group planned, "without any on-the-ground reaction," sources told the newspaper.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Pounds Terrorist Pockets in Hama Province - Source
    Syrian Army Repels Militant Attack Near Hama, Casualties on Both Sides - Reports
    Syrian Army Foils Militants’ Attack Near Idlib De-Escalation Zone – Source
    S-300 Deliveries Minimized Possibility of Israeli Attacks' Success – Syrian Army
    Tags:
    terrorist, Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham, Syrian Army, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse