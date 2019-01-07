Turkish Forces Claim 7 Terrorists Killed in Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish army has either killed or captured seven militants during an anti-terrorist operation in northern Iraq, local media reported citing the Turkish General Staff.

The general staff said on Sunday that Turkish military planes had carried out airstrikes in Avasin-Basyan region that targeted terrorists plotting attacks on Turkish bases, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Several terrorist shelters and arms depots were destroyed during the operation, the agency reported.

The Turkish forces are involved in raids against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, across the country and in northern Iraq.

The group demands to establish a Kurdish autonomy in the region since early 1980s, which led to the continuous conflict with Ankara. In 2013, the ceasefire agreement was reached between the two sides of the conflict. The truce collapsed two years later, after a series of attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.

