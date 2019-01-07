Syrian Opposition HNC Leader Urges Arab Leaders Not to Mend Ties With Damascus

DOHA (Sputnik) - Syria's opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Naser Hariri called on Arab leaders on Sunday not to restore ties with Damascus, after steps to readmit it to the Arab League.

"We are at a historic crossroads… We hope that Arab leaders will not turn away from Syrians and their countries will reconsider their decision on working together with the Syrian regime," he said.

© East News / Ahmed Gomaa Arab League to Readmit Syria, Preparation Procedures Underway - Source

Speaking at a press conference in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Hariri warned regional powers that Iran threatened them through Syria, which was suspended from the Arab League in 2011.

The 22-nation group has been making steps to restore Syria as its member, starting with a visit last month by Lebanese President Omar Bashir. The UAE then reopened its embassy in Damascus, while Saudi Arabia said it would not object to Syria’s return.

