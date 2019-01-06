Register
21:40 GMT +306 January 2019
    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

    Israel to Demand $250 bln Compensations for Jews Expelled From Arab States

    Middle East
    In 2014, Israel passed a law making every 30 November a day commemorating the deportation of Jews from Arab and Iranian lands, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin calling for financial reparations over the matter.

    Israel will demand compensation from seven Arab states (Morocco, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Tunisia, and Libya) and Iran for the property abandoned by Jews who were forced to flee those countries after the establishment of the Jewish state in 1948 and the subsequent Arab-Israeli war.

    "The time has come to correct the historic injustice of the pogroms (against Jews) in seven Arab countries and Iran, and to restore, to hundreds of thousands of Jews who lost their property, what is rightfully theirs", Israel's minister for social equality, Gila Gamliel, who is coordinating the Israeli government's handling of the issue, said on Saturday.

    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    In total, Israel will seek over $250 billion, including at least $35 billion in compensation from Tunisia, and $15 billion from Libya, Hadashot news reported.

    According to Israel, nearly 800,000 people had to move to the country after 1948; however, they did not seek formal refugee status from the international community. At the same time, over 50,000 Jews went to the US, France, Italy, and other places.

