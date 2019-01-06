WATCH Netanyahu Compare His Prosecution to Severed Arm of Accused Thief

Israeli newspaper Haaretz earlier reported, citing an anonymous source, that Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit would make a decision on whether to charge the country's prime minister in corruption cases before elections on the 9th of April.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Facebook, where he stated that the corruptions cases against him could be used to influence the outcome of elections, which "cannot be taken back".

The Israeli politician urged to complete hearings on the issue before the vote, illustrating his point with an unusual joke.

"Listen to this good one. A man walks down the street in a certain Middle Eastern country. He has stitches in his shoulder and a prosthesis. He is asked what happened. The man says: ‘I was convicted in the first instance of theft.' And what happened next? ‘I was acquitted at the appeal", Netanyahu stated. "Can someone give him back his arm, can someone give you back the elections?" he concluded, before urging supporters to share the video.

In 2018, authorities questioned Netanyahu over 10 times as part of an investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair. In December, the police recommended that the PM and his wife face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, while the politician has denied the claims, stressing that the police statement against him had no legal grounds.