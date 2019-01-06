Russian Military Delivers 2 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria's Yarmouk Camp

"The reconciliation center has carried out a humanitarian operation: it has delivered two tonnes of food baskets [to the camp]," Titov told reporters.
About 1,500 Syrians have returned to their homes in the Yarmouk suburb of Syria's Damascus following its liberation from militants.
Yarmouk was set up as a camp for Palestinian refugees in 1957. During the Syrian civil war the camp has become a stronghold of terrorists.
Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
