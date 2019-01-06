Russian Military Delivers 2 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria's Yarmouk Camp

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russian servicemen have delivered two tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Yarmouk camp near Damascus, Eduard Titov, a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.

"The reconciliation center has carried out a humanitarian operation: it has delivered two tonnes of food baskets [to the camp]," Titov told reporters.

© REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic YPG Offers to Surrender its Zones in Syria for Kurdish Autonomy - Reports

The area was liberated from terrorists by the Syrian government forces in May 2018. The Syrian government forces backed by the Russian Air Forces have completed the liberation of the Damascus province from terrorists. Yarmouk, along with Eastern Ghouta, saw one of the most fierce clashes.

About 1,500 Syrians have returned to their homes in the Yarmouk suburb of Syria's Damascus following its liberation from militants.

Yarmouk was set up as a camp for Palestinian refugees in 1957. During the Syrian civil war the camp has become a stronghold of terrorists.

READ MORE: US Military Plane Conducts Reconnaissance Near Russian Base in Syria’s Hmeimim

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.