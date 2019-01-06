At least 1 Hurt as Gunmen Attack Public Bus North of Jerusalem - IDF

According to a Sunday statement by the Israel Defense Force (IDF), unidentified shooters fired at a local public bus near the community of Beit El. The IDF has secured the area and launched a search for suspects.

In a recent shooting incident in Israel in December 2018, a Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop, killing two IDF soldiers and injuring others at Asaf Junction, north of Jerusalem.

Moments ago, shots were fired towards a public bus near the community of Beit El, north of Jerusalem, lightly injuring the bus driver. Our soldiers are currently searching the area for suspects. pic.twitter.com/yfRsVqzGKo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 5 января 2019 г.

For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with a current Israeli government that refuses to recognize a treaty signed by both that acknowledged the former as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The conflict is accompanied by frequent clashes between the two in the West bank and in the Gaza Strip.

