At Least 5 Hurt in Gaza Strip Blast - Palestinian Ministry

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik that all the victims, who sustained moderate injuries, were sent to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation is underway.
The PA, formerly known as the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), was formed as a consequence of the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the government of Israel.
In early 2018, an explosion hit a site near Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's motorcade on the Gaza Strip. Hamdallah was not injured in the blast. The Palestinian National Authority placed blame for the attack on the Hamas movement, which has been governing the Gaza Strip. Hamas, in turn, condemned the attack on Hamdallah's convoy and called on law enforcement agencies to quickly identify and prosecute the perpetrators.
Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including in the United States and Israel, gained control of the Gaza Strip after a short war with Fatah in 2007. Fatah has repeatedly criticized Hamas for dividing the country and preventing the Palestinian Unity Government from ruling the Gaza Strip.
