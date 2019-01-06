YPG Offers to Surrender its Zones in Syria for Kurdish Autonomy - Reports

The Kurdish militia commander came to Russia’s Hmeimim base in western Syria days after the US president announced troop withdrawal from the country, Asharq al-Awsat reported.
In Russia, the Kurdish leader asked for assurances and suggested that Moscow bring out of mothballs a draft constitution it had proposed for Syria, which guaranteed the Kurdish right for self-determination.
The publication linked this trip to the surprise handover of the flashpoint Manbij city to the Syrian army on December 28, which was confirmed nearly simultaneously by the Syrian government and Kurdish forces.
