Arab League to Readmit Syria, Preparation Procedures Underway - Source

"The Arab League is working on a draft resolution to restore Syria’s membership. It might be put up for debate at the Economic and Social Summit in Beirut," the source said.
Lebanon, however, cannot unilaterally ask Syria to attend the meeting in its capital in late January, as invitations are sent on behalf of the 22-nation organization.
Syria’s membership of the League was suspended in 2011, in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings. Saudi Arabia, reportedly seen as Syria’s rival in the group, said last week it did not mind the return of Damascus, following the UAE’s reopening of its embassy in the capital city after a six-year break.
READ MORE: Syria Begins Reconstruction of UNESCO World Heritage Castle Near Homs
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. When civil war erupted in the Middle Eastern country, over 30 countries closed their embassies or relocated their diplomatic staff to Beirut.
READ MORE: Moscow, Damascus Discuss Restoration of Syria's Energy Sector — Russian Minister
All comments
Show new comments (0)