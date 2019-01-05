Register
05 January 2019
    A view shows damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 19, 2014

    US Ramps Up Bombing in Syria Amid Troop Pullout – Reports

    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from Syria last month, having declared victory over Daesh.

    The US has beefed up its bombing campaign in Syria following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out the country’s troops from the Mideast country, according to a joint investigation by The Intercept and Al Jazeera.

    The media outlets cited three sources in eastern Syria as saying that US air attacks and artillery fire by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) intensified in Al Kashmah, a village on the Euphrates River near the border with Iraq. Following the bombing, civilians and families of Daesh* members reportedly fled to villages to the south, while terrorists are “clustered” in villages along the Euphrates.

    Aftermath of artillery attacks on Al-Qusur in Deir ez-Zor. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Russian Woman, Child Killed in Coalition Airstrike in Syria Deir ez-Zor
    According to the report, a spokesperson for the Department of Defence stated that the coalition had dictated “the pace of our strikes against ISIS [Daesh] targets deliberately and with careful consideration of their impact to civilians. The increase in strikes in late December were selected specifically to degrade ISIS [Daesh] capabilities and were unrelated to any other variable”.

    On 3 January, Syrian state broadcaster Al Ikhbariya reported that the US-led coalition had conducted airstrikes on Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, killing at least 11 civilians.

    On 30 December, the US military released data, confirming that at least 1,139 civilians have been killed in Iraq and Syria since the beginning of its anti-Daesh campaign in 2014. The coalition’s presence in Syria has not been authorised either by the UN Security Council, or the Syrian government, and is viewed by Damascus as illegal.

    In mid-December, President Trump announced that the US would be leaving Syria over a period of several months, having declared that Daesh had been defeated.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

