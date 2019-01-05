Palestine Condemns Attack on Its Broadcaster's Headquarters in Gaza

GAZA (Sputnik) – The Palestinian Interior Ministry condemned the recent attack on the office of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in the Gaza Strip.

Local media reported Friday, that the PBC headquarters had been raided by unknown assailants, who destroyed a lot of equipment, archives of recording tapes and the portraits of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

"The Interior Ministry will take necessary legal action to probe the incident related to the attack on the Palestinian broadcaster’s headquarters. We regret what happened today," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Rafat Qidra, the Gaza head of the PBC, said that the assailants had broken the equipment, furniture and studio of the PBC in the enclave.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Assaf, the chairman of the PBC, said Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah had condemned the attack on its broadcaster’s office and expressed readiness to make up for the damage caused by the assailants in order for the outlet to resume its work.

On Friday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Assaf blamed the attack on the PBC on the Hamas movement, which is operating in Gaza.

