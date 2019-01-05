At Least 20 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Around 10,000 Palestinians took part in riots on the Gaza Strip border on Friday, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The demonstrators threw stones and bottle bombs on the IDF and put tires on fire, the Israeli military argued, adding that the protesters also attempted to break through the border fences. The Israeli soldiers used various tools to disperse the crowd.

Twenty Palestinians, including five ambulance workers, were wounded in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces during protests at the border of the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Palestinian Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli occupation forces injured 15 people with the use of combat bullets. Five other paramedics [were injured] by gas bombs," the statement read.

No IDF members have been injured.

Palestinians boosted their protest activity on the Gaza border in late March, when they initiated their anti-Israeli campaign dubbed the Great March of Return. Since then, the rallies have been held weekly, followed by clashes between Palestinians and the IDF. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence.