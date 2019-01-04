Fire in Residential Building Kills 3, Injures 44 in Kabul – Ministry (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and 44 sustained injuries in Kabul as a residential building caught fire on Thursday night, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said.

"44 injured & 3 died in last night building fire at Charahe Abdul Haq, #kabul #Afghanistan," Wahidullah Mayar tweeted on Friday.

According to Mayar, at least six people are in critical condition.

Official in ministry of public health confirmed that three civilians lost their lives and 44 others were wounded in overnight fire that began from a gas station then spread to a multi-storey building close to Abdul Haq Square, Kabul city. pic.twitter.com/zpXpKr3kHT — Keshwarnews (@keshwarnews) 4 января 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, the Khaama Press News Agency reported that initially, an LPG station caught fire, which then spread to the residential building located nearby.

The causes of the incident are yet to be established.