Russia Conducts Humanitarian Operation in Syria's Aleppo - Reconciliation Center

"We have provided children and women with warm clothes. We are also distributing bread to all the residents of [Aleppo]," Privalov told reporters.
As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.
Moscow is assisting Damascus in this by providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire, along with Turkey and Iran.
