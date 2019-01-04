Russia Conducts Humanitarian Operation in Syria's Aleppo - Reconciliation Center

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russian military has delivered food baskets and winter clothing to the residents of Syria's Aleppo provided by the Russian charity organizations, a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Igor Privalov, said on Friday.

"We have provided children and women with warm clothes. We are also distributing bread to all the residents of [Aleppo]," Privalov told reporters.

He added that this time the humanitarian assistance had been delivered to the parishioners of Faras church located in Aleppo's Midan district.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

Moscow is assisting Damascus in this by providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire, along with Turkey and Iran.