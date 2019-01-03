At Least 11 Civilians Killed as US-Led Coalition Pounds Deir ez-Zor, Syria

The coalition's activities in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.
The Thursday airstrike by the US-led coalition on Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor killed 11 members of one family, Syrian state broadcaster Al Ikhbariya reported. The coalition has pounded the town of Sha'afa.
The US Defense Department has dismissed the allegations as false, maintaining that the coalition’s airstrikes in Syria conform with the laws of armed conflict.
READ MORE: Israel Wants to Intensify Intel, Ops Cooperation With US in Syria — Netanyahu
The Syrian authorities have repeatedly urged the United Nations to take measures targeting the perpetrators of the attacks and put an end to the coalition's unauthorized presence in Syria.
