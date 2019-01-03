Iraq Backs Syria's Return to Arab League – Foreign Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Iraqi top diplomat Mohamed Alhakim has confirmed the country’s support for Syria's return to the Arab League, in a statement quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

"Iraq supports the unity of Syria and its return to its normal position in the Arab world and the region and the restoration of its position in the Arab League," the Twitter post read.

The Iraqi foreign minister added that Baghdad wanted to see border crossings reopened between the two neighbors to stimulate trade.

The statement comes after Saudi Arabia, seen as Syria’s rival in the group, said last week it did not mind the Middle-Eastern state's return to the Arab League, followed by the UAE’s decision to reopen the embassy in Damascus.

Syria’s membership of the 22-nation League was suspended in 2011 in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings.