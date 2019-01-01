Israeli Prime Minister Says Will Not Resign if Indicted on Graft Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Netanyahu and his wife Sarah are allegedly involved in the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000, being accused of promoting the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecom provider, in exchange for favorable coverage of Netanyahu's activities by the popular news website Walla controlled by the company.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he was not going to step down if he faced corruption charges.

"I do not intend to resign," the prime minister said at a press conference in Brazil aired by i24 News.

© AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool Netanyahu Asked Trump for Gradual Withdrawal of US Soldiers From Syria - Reports

Netanyahu has also been suspected of getting expensive gifts from business circles (Case 1000) and trying to reach a deal with the leadership of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper (Case 2000). However, Netanyahu refuted all the accusations.

Last week, Netanyahu called snap elections for April 9 amid corruption allegations. Initially, the parliamentary elections were slated for November 2019. The first public opinion poll after the announcement of snap elections predicted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading toward an easy re-election.

