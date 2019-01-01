Truce Breaches Recorded in 20 Areas of Idlib, Syria - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, members of illegal armed groups violated ceasefire regime in 20 areas in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Darhabu-Asad (six times), Akch-Bayer (four times), Nahshabba (three times), Safsafa (two times), Sandran, Basharfa, Barisha and Beyt-Ziwan in Latakia province, Abu-Dali (six times), Tell Maraq (three times), Zalaqiyat (three times), Masasna, Tell Bizam, Braididzh and Mgayr in Hama province, and districts of Sukkari (three times), Zahabiya, al-Hafiya, Shukaydila, and western (two times) and northwestern (three times) outskirts of Aleppo," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

© AFP 2018 / Karam Al-Masri Syrian Foreign Minister: Government to Focus on Terrorist Defeat in Idlib

More than 10 militant groups are reportedly operating in Idlib, the last major insurgency stronghold in Syria, including the National Front for the Liberation of Syria and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

READ MORE: Terrorist Groups Threaten to Launch Offensive on Latakia, Hama — Idlib Governor