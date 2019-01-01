Truce Breaches Recorded in 20 Areas of Idlib, Syria - Russian MoD

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Darhabu-Asad (six times), Akch-Bayer (four times), Nahshabba (three times), Safsafa (two times), Sandran, Basharfa, Barisha and Beyt-Ziwan in Latakia province, Abu-Dali (six times), Tell Maraq (three times), Zalaqiyat (three times), Masasna, Tell Bizam, Braididzh and Mgayr in Hama province, and districts of Sukkari (three times), Zahabiya, al-Hafiya, Shukaydila, and western (two times) and northwestern (three times) outskirts of Aleppo," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.
