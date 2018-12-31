At Least 2 Civilians Wounded in Mortar Shelling By Militants in Aleppo - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - At least two civilians were injured on Monday in the Syrian city of Muhhradah, Aleppo province, as a result of a sudden mortar attack carried out by terrorists, Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the mortar attack also caused damage to several buildings in the city.

Besides, terrorists shelled the New Aleppo neighbourhood, the news agency added.

The news comes amid the changes in the country, caused by the withdrawal of the US troops announced on 19 December. US President Donald Trump noted later that the goal of American troops to eliminate the Daesh* terrorist group had been "mostly" achieved and thus the soldiers can now return home.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organisations.

