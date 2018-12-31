Register
31 December 2018
    In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with government officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    Palestinians Will Establish Gov’t in Tel Aviv 'By God's Will' – Iran's Khamenei

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Middle East
    For the past few decades, Israel has been claiming Palestinian territories on the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, citing its historical ownership of the area.

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted Monday that it would soon be possible for the Palestinians to establish “a government in Tel Aviv”.

    Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), residents of the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, Syria, queue to receive food supplies (File)
    © AP Photo / UNRWA
    UN World Food Program's Funding Deficit to Impact Over 190,000 Palestinians

    Khamenei, who hosted the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Tehran, also touted what he called the Palestinian resistance against Israel, arguing that the most recent exchange of violence between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza, which ended in a ceasefire, marked Israel’s potential demise.

    According to the ayatollah, whose words at the meeting were later posted, “Palestine will strongly persist, and by the grace of God, the Palestinian nation’s ultimate victory will come true in the near future”; however, he assumed that in recent years, “the victory of the Palestinian people has not meant being able to establish a government in Tel Aviv”, adding that “that will come true by God’s help”.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Bans Muslims From Israel and Palestine From Mecca — Report

    Meanwhile, it is not immediately clear why Khamenei brought up Tel Aviv, when the Israeli government is based in Jerusalem, which many on the international arena refuse to recognize as the Israeli capital. The Palestinians have never expressed an intention to establish a government in Tel Aviv. They, as well as their ally Iran, refuse to recognize Israel as a legitimate state within any borders, pledging to “liberate” all of historical Palestine.

    A Palestinian man walks amidst debris after Israeli authorities demolished a building in the village of Sebastia, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 9, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Jaafar Ashtiyeh
    UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Calling for End to Israel’s Occupation of Palestine

    “During the two last wars against the Resistance groups, the Zionist regime begged for ceasefire after 22 days in one case and after 8 days in another instance; in the most recent conflict, the Zionist regime asked for ceasefire after only 48 hours”, he said. “This means the Zionist Regime has been brought to its knees”. He went on to say that Palestinians’ “consecutive victories in recent years” lie in resistance.

    Syria-based Al Nakhala, who was born in Gaza in 1953, was named the first new leader of the Palestinian Jihad movement (PIJ) in the last 20 years and is said to be close to Iran. The group, meanwhile, is considered to be a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, and the former branded Nakhala himself “a global terrorist” in 2014.

    Earlier Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi remarked that Israel, the US and unnamed “regional powers” were providing support for terrorist groups that carry out deadly attacks in Iran, referring in particular to recent car bombings.

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo / Northrop Grumman
    Israel Building New Super-Stealth Wings For Its F-35Is

    The UN General Assembly voted in early December in favour of a resolution demanding that the Israeli-Palestine standoff be brought to an end. The adoption of the resolution came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week urged Israel and Palestine to peacefully resolve their conflict by supporting the two-state solution plan that envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River. 

    Palestinians have been in a row with the Israeli authorities for the past several decades. Most recently, in November, at least 40 Palestinians sustained injuries in clashes with Israeli troops in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip border. Since 1967, Israel has been claiming Palestinian territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, citing its historical ownership of them, and refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic state, in common with other countries, like the US.

