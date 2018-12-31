Magnitude 4 Earthquake Hits Cairo Suburb - Reports

According to the newspaper Al-Ahram, the tremor was registered in the northwestern part of the capital, particularly in the Al-Khatami suburb.
في مصر #زلزال— ahmedsalah (@ahmedsa24860727) December 31, 2018
Felt #earthquake (#زلزال) M4.3 strikes 50 km E of #Cairo (#Egypt) https://t.co/xRS3eSHfiLاقرا الموضوع pic.twitter.com/sJ8yhoOtJc
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 20 kilometres. There have been no reports of casualties or destruction so far.
One of the last earthquakes that occured in Egypt happened on 17 January 2017. It was a magnitude 4 earthquake 10 km deep.
