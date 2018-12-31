Magnitude 4 Earthquake Hits Cairo Suburb - Reports

CAIRO,(Sputnik) - Specialists from the Egyptian meteorological and seismological observations service registered a magnitude 4 earthquake on Monday in a suburb of Cairo, local media reported.

According to the newspaper Al-Ahram, the tremor was registered in the northwestern part of the capital, particularly in the Al-Khatami suburb.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 20 kilometres. There have been no reports of casualties or destruction so far.

​One of the last earthquakes that occured in Egypt happened on 17 January 2017. It was a magnitude 4 earthquake 10 km deep.