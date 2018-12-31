Local Iranian TV Chief Fired Over Sex Scene in Film With Jackie Chan – Report

Strict rules for Iranian broadcasters reportedly prescribe them to make significant edits to films. Namely, they have to remove all scenes of physical contact between men and women.

The head of the Iranian TV channel Kish was fired after the broadcaster showed a film called Shinjuku Incident containing a brief sex scene involving Hong Kong film star Jackie Chan, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Abdulali Ali Askari. The latter called the appearance of the explicit scene on the TV "immoral" and promised to "seriously deal with the offenders and report them to the relevant authorities".

READ MORE: Cambodian Police to Arrest Suspects Accused of Mocking King with Sex Scene

According to rules, broadcasters have to edit films, cutting out content inappropriate for the Islamic Republic, including physical contact between men and women.

Shinjuku Incident is one of the only two films, where Jackie Chan starred in a sex scene, with the other one being a 1975 adult comedy "All in the Family".