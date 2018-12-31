Iraqi Forces Announce 30 Daesh Commanders Eliminated in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor

“Today, Iraqi F-16 aircraft have carried out a painful and powerful airstrike on al-Susah in Syrian territory. The target has been completely eliminated — a two-storey house used as a shelter for terrorists and a meeting place”, Iraqi Air Force said in a statement, stressing that "30 top Daesh officers" were holding a meeting in the building at the time.
READ MORE: Iraqi AF Destroys Daesh Facility for Meetings in Hajin, Syria — Defence Ministry
Earlier in December, Iraqi planes hit a meeting of Daesh fighters in the area, claiming they killed some 44 militants.
The strike against the terrorists comes amid the US withdrawal from Syria, with President Donald Trump announcing on 19 December that American troops had achieved their goal of defeating Daesh in the Middle Eastern state.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)