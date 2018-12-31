WATCH Turkish Military Equipment Reportedly on Its Way to Syrian Border

Russian media has published footage of a Turkish military convoy reportedly moving through southern Urfa province towards the nearby border with Syria. The video shows several trucks, carrying battle tanks, and what looks like a drone or a small plane flying in the skies above.
Military convoy spotted in #Urfa en route to #Syrian border#Turkey pic.twitter.com/3zBnRFsdOt— Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 30, 2018
Last week, several Turkish news agencies reported that Turkish military convoys were moving towards the Syrian border. These reports come in the wake of Ankara announcing a new military operation in Syria that will target the remnants of Daesh* and Kurdish forces East of the Euphrates. The Turkish operation was later postponed due to the US stating that it would be withdrawing its troops from Syria in the coming months.
READ MORE: Turkey Continues to Concentrate Tanks, Artillery Near Syrian Border — Reports
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on 20 December that the army was "intensely" preparing for the operation and vowed to "bury" Kurds in the trenches and tunnels. Ankara believes that Syrian Kurds are tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation in Turkey.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)