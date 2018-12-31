Ceasefire Breaches Recorded in Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, members of illegal armed groups violated ceasefire regime in 20 areas in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Darh Abu Assad (three times), Mamuhiyah (twice), Akch Bair, Ikko, Sandran, Beit Zivan and Kirmil, Latakia province, Braididj (twice), Tell Bazzam (twice), Tell Marak (twice), Zor Mahruka (twice), Zellakiyat, Kibriya, Mgair, al-Rasif and Achan, Hama province, and the area of science and research centre, the district of Sukkari in Aleppo city," the ministry said.

According to the statement, a Syrian serviceman was killed as a result of the militants' attack on the settlement of Kirmil.

The work of 10 checkpoints intended for refugees' return was facilitated by the Russian reconciliation centre for Syria over the given period, with a total of 213,362 refugees having returned to Syria as of Saturday, December 29.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.