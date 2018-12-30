Jordanian Parl't to Request Upgrading Diplomatic Representation With Syria - MP

AMMAN (Sputnik) - The Jordanian parliament intends to ask the country's foreign minister to upgrade the level of diplomatic representation with Syria, Nidal Taani, the head of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"In a couple of days, we will have a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister [Ayman Safadi] and I will ask him directly to upgrade the level of diplomatic representation with Syria and we will see what he will answer", Taani said.

On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates' Embassy to Syria resumed its work in Damascus after a six-year pause. On Friday, Bahrain also expressed its willingness to reopen its embassy in Syria in the coming days.

The Jordanian Embassy to Syria did not suspend its work in the country during the war just as the Syrian Embassy to Jordan continued its operations in the kingdom.

However, in 2014, Jordan expelled Syrian Ambassador to the country Bahjat Suleiman for the violations of diplomatic protocol and criticism of Jordan on social networks, after which the Syrian diplomatic mission in Jordan has been headed by Charge d'Affaires Ayman Aloush.