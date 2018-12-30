Israeli Justice, Education Ministers Form New Party Ahead of Snap Vote – Reports

During a press conference, the orthodox education minister and the secular justice chief said they wanted to build a "true partnership between secular and religious" Israelis, according to the Times of Israel.
Israeli lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset and schedule new parliamentary elections for April 9, 2019, after Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would disband the ruling coalition.
