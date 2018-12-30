Israeli Justice, Education Ministers Form New Party Ahead of Snap Vote – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Saturday they were quitting the Jewish Home party to form the New Right Party, media said.

During a press conference, the orthodox education minister and the secular justice chief said they wanted to build a "true partnership between secular and religious" Israelis, according to the Times of Israel.

The announcement reportedly prompted a backlash from right-wing parties and a warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud about a split in the right votes ahead of the snap election.

Israeli lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset and schedule new parliamentary elections for April 9, 2019, after Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would disband the ruling coalition.