Rescue Helicopter Crashes in UAE, All Crew Dead - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - A helicopter carrying rescuers crashed Saturday in the United Arab Emirates not far from Jebel Jais mountain in the country's emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, local media reported.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the accident took place when the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter was carrying out a rescue mission.

All members of the helicopter crew died as a result of the crash, the news outlet added without specifying how many people were aboard the aircraft.

The incident occurred at 5:50 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT), the news agency added.

The emirate's authorities have already launched an investigation into the incident.