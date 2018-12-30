Rescue Helicopter Crashes in UAE, All Crew Dead - Reports

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the accident took place when the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter was carrying out a rescue mission.
All members of the helicopter crew died as a result of the crash, the news outlet added without specifying how many people were aboard the aircraft.
The incident occurred at 5:50 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT), the news agency added.
The emirate's authorities have already launched an investigation into the incident.
