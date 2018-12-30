Assad Receives Iraqi National Security Adviser in Damascus

The press service noted that the participants of the meeting had exchanged their opinions on the situation in the region and in the world. Assad acknowledged the positive changes in the Middle East, such as stabilization of the situation in the Iraqi and Syrian cities and return of the safety to the region. The Syrian president explained this by the willingness of the Middle Eastern nations to protect their sovereignty, despite foreign interference.
READ MORE: Strategic Expert on US' Syria Pullout: Americans Will Transfer Troops to Iraq
The countries of the Arab League are now rebuilding its diplomatic relations with Syria. On December 27, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus for first time in seven years, and it is the first Persian Gulf country to return its embassy to Syria. Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar Bashir was the first Arab League country leader to visit Syria in eight years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)