Houthis Say Start to Withdraw Troops From Al Hudaydah Within Sweden Deal

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement, officially known as the Ansar Allah, announced on Saturday they began redeploying from the port city of Al Hudaydah in Yemen after more than six months of fighting with the Yemeni authorities, as mentioned in the Sweden deal, the Almasirah TV channel reported on Saturday.

"Our armed forces have been implementing the first stage of redeployment from the port city of Al Hudaydah since last night, in accordance with the agreement reached in Sweden and instructions by our command," the Ansar Alla said, as quoted by the Almasirah TV channel.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has undertaken military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The UN Security Council adopted last Friday a resolution calling for a 30-day deployment of a United Nations team to Yemen to help monitor the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah during the UN-led consultations in Sweden. In a process overseen by a UN-chaired committee, troops of both sides of the conflict are supposed to withdraw from the area, exchange war prisoners and establish humanitarian corridors in Al-Hudaydah.