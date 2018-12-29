Houthis Say Start to Withdraw Troops From Al Hudaydah Within Sweden Deal

"Our armed forces have been implementing the first stage of redeployment from the port city of Al Hudaydah since last night, in accordance with the agreement reached in Sweden and instructions by our command," the Ansar Alla said, as quoted by the Almasirah TV channel.
The UN Security Council adopted last Friday a resolution calling for a 30-day deployment of a United Nations team to Yemen to help monitor the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah during the UN-led consultations in Sweden. In a process overseen by a UN-chaired committee, troops of both sides of the conflict are supposed to withdraw from the area, exchange war prisoners and establish humanitarian corridors in Al-Hudaydah.
